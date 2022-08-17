Hassan kicks off small business tour on Elm Street

MANCHESTER, N.H. – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) kicked off her “Small Business for Maggie” tour at the Bookery on Elm Street, touting her work on supporting the Granite State’s small businesses.

Hassan cited research and development tax credits for small business she supported through the American Innovation and Jobs Act earlier this year and well as her support of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act and Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) and Science Act as further efforts on her part to support New Hampshire businesses.

In regard to the CHIPS Act, which was a smaller part of a fiscal year appropriations bill, Hassan criticized her Republican opponents for saying that they would not have voted for it if they had been in the Senate when it came up for a vote. She also criticized her challengers for their opposition to other legislation that was targeted at helping small businesses weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My opponents all say they would have voted against the CHIPS Act, they would let China lead the world and allow America to fall behind,” she said. “Let me be clear, anyone who is not willing to fight for New Hampshire’s small businesses and standing up to China has no business representing our state.”

Hassan also stated that addition work needs to be done in regard to addressing obstacles that jeopardize small business growth such as childcare and affordable housing for employees.

“We already know New Hampshire workers are second to none,” she said. We just need to make it possible for them to make ends meet, keep their families safe, and contribute.”

The event came after she was endorsed by 144 small business leaders across New Hampshire, with additional stops scheduled on the tour in Exeter, Nashua, Claremont and Lebanon.

