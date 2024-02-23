Hassan in the Ukraine: U.S. support ‘Could determine whether Putin’s tyranny succeeds or fails’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) traveled to Ukraine on Friday to demonstrate the depth of the American people’s support for Ukraine and to receive an update from Ukraine’s leaders about the essential nature of U.S. aid to Ukraine as the country fights for its freedom and the future of democracy. Saturday marks the two-year anniversary of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I was honored to visit Ukraine and see firsthand the heroism of the Ukrainian people as they resist Vladimir Putin’s invasion – one of the most devastating attacks that we’ve seen on a European country since World War II,” said Senator Hassan. “In a strong bipartisan vote, the Senate recently passed aid for Ukraine, and I heard directly from Ukrainian officials on how urgently they need this support – it could determine whether Putin’s tyranny succeeds or fails. As I told President Zelenskyy directly when we met him, Granite Staters and Americans stand with him and with the people of Ukraine. Authoritarians in China, North Korea, and Iran are watching to see if the United States will keep standing up to Putin or not, and it is absolutely essential that the House does its part to deliver aid to Ukraine at a time when every day of delay strengthens Putin and his like-minded authoritarians.”

Senator Hassan’s visit was part of an official Congressional Delegation trip with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senator Jack Reed (D-RI), Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO), and Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT).

In Ukraine, Senator Hassan and the delegation met with a number of Ukrainian officials including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Minister of Defense, and other leaders. The Ukrainian officials stressed how critical the aid and support from the United States remains, especially military armaments.

Senator Hassan made clear that she will continue to work to get support for Ukraine passed into law. The delegation also joined Ukrainian defense leaders in laying a wreath at a cemetery in Lviv for Ukrainian military members killed in the war. Additionally, Senator Hassan and the delegation met with American military and diplomatic officials who are on the ground in Ukraine and were able to provide deeply informed assessments regarding Ukraine’s position as the war enters its third year. The delegation also met with American military leadership in Poland who oversee critical logistics operations in order to support the Ukrainian people as they fight to win the war and protect democracy.

A video of the U.S. Congressional delegation’s press conference is below: