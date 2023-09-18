Hassan holding PACT Act town hall

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On September 26, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan will host a town hall to raise awareness about the PACT Act and answer questions about it. Senator Hassan will also highlight the PACT Act’s upcoming September 30th open enrollment deadline for post-9/11 combat veterans who were discharged more than 10 years ago and who are not currently enrolled in VA health care.

In addition to Senator Hassan, the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Steve Miska will join the town hall. He leads the VA’s implementation of the PACT Act. Leadership from the Manchester VAMC and Veterans Benefits Administration regional office will also participate.

Senator Hassan helped negotiate and pass into law the PACT Act — historic, bipartisan legislation that will deliver to all generations of veterans exposed to toxic substances the VA health care and benefits that they need. Now over one year later, more than 1,500 New Hampshire veterans have already enrolled in VA health care and more than 3,000 PACT Act-related disability claims have been filed in New Hampshire.

WHAT: Senator Hassan to Host Town Hall on the PACT Act

WHEN: Tuesday, September 26, 9:30 AM

WHERE: Sweeney Post, 251 Maple Street, Manchester

Granite Staters planning to attend the town hall can RSVP here.