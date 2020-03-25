Hassan gives Granite State of the Month award to all Granite Staters

WASHINGTON – Last week, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) declared every resident of New Hampshire as this month’s Granite State of the Month during a speech on the floor of the U.S. Senate.

Each month, Hassan recognizes a person or group of people in New Hampshire that have gone above and beyond to help their community, but this month she felt that all New Hampshire residents deserved recognition for their efforts to try and slow the spread of COVID-19 and help those in need.

“Right now, it is important for people to remember what we can all do to help contain the spread of this virus,” said Hassan. “In New Hampshire, we pull together and we help one another get through challenging times, and I know that we can come together to slow the spread of this virus.”