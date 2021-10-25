Hassan endorses Craig

MANCHESTER, NH – On Saturday, Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH), following a community canvass launch, endorsed Mayor Joyce Craig’s re-election campaign. Senator Hassan’s endorsement follows an endorsement from Congressman Chris Pappas (D-NH).

“Senator Hassan has been a strong advocate for Manchester, and I’m honored to have her support,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “With her help, the Queen City received over $43 million from the American Rescue Plan directly to the city and increased federal funding to invest in our community and combat the opioid crisis. I’m grateful for her service to our state, to the city of Manchester, and her commitment to reaching across party lines to get results.”

Senator Maggie Hassan released the following statement:

“Mayor Craig has a proven record of delivering results for the Queen City and her steadfast leadership throughout the pandemic has kept Manchester strong and its economy growing. Mayor Craig is a champion for public schools and a national leader among mayors in addressing the substance misuse crisis. Under Mayor Craig’s leadership, Manchester is an even more dynamic and innovative city and I am proud to endorse her for re-election.”