Hassan co-introduces resolution naming Putin as war criminal

WASHINGTON – On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) introduced a bipartisan resolution to designate Vladimir Putin as a war criminal for his crimes against the Ukrainian people.

“Putin’s war is only to benefit himself at the expense of innocent Ukrainian and Russian lives. Putin is a war criminal and should be recognized as one. We must hold Putin accountable for his unprovoked attacks on the Ukrainian people,” said Cassidy.

“Putin’s actions – his unprovoked invasion, his murder of innocent Ukrainians, and his violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty – are not that of a president but of a war criminal,” said Hassan. “I urge my colleagues to join me and Senator Cassidy as we send a bipartisan, unequivocal message condemning Putin’s aggression and making clear that the U.S. Senate stands resolute against Putin.”

The full resolution can be read here