Hassan celebrates progress on potential grant funding for Manchester firefighters

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH), a senior member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, joined New Hampshire fire fighters in applauding Senate passage of a bipartisan bill to extend federal grant programs for local fire departments. The bipartisan Fire Grants and Safety Act would reauthorize two critical grant programs – the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program and the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program – that are set to expire next year. Senator Hassan helped advance this bill through the Senate Homeland Security Committee earlier this month.

The bill passed the Senate 95-2, with Mike Lee (R-UT) and Rand Paul (R-KY) voting in opposition.

The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen recently approved a recommendation to seek additional SAFER grants earlier this year.

In 2021, the Manchester Fire Department received $1,366,700 through one of these grants for operations and safety, and Goffstown received $1,223,467 to hire fire fighters

“Without these grant programs, fire departments across New Hampshire may not be able to afford critical, lifesaving equipment or training that they need in order to keep our communities safe,” said Hassan. “I was glad to join my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass this important legislation to support fire fighters, and I urge my colleagues in the House to join us so that we can get this bill to the President’s desk without delay.”

“The Manchester Fire Department were only able to replace the 200 plus Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) because of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG). Without this vital federal funding we would not be able to adequately protect the citizens of Manchester,” said Manchester Fire Department Chief Ryan Cashin.

Since 2015, New Hampshire fire departments, state fire training academies, and emergency medical service organizations have received more than $24 million in funding from AFG grants and more than $15 million in funding from SAFER grants. AFG and SAFER grants were also included within the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).