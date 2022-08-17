Hassan announces endorsements from six dozen NH small business leaders

MANCHESTER, N.H. – In advance of the “Small Businesses for Maggie” tour beginning on Wednesday, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan’s campaign announced 144 small business leaders from across the state who are supporting her campaign for re-election.

“New Hampshire’s small businesses strengthen our economy and expand opportunity,” said Hassan. “I am so grateful to have received support from 144 small business owners in our state, and I will never stop fighting to support our small business community in the Senate.”

One of the leaders is Liz Hitchcock, the owner of the Bookery on Elm Street, the first stop on the tour.

“Senator Hassan is a fighter for small businesses like the Bookery and has a long record of supporting innovation and entrepreneurship in New Hampshire — and that’s why I am proud to endorse her re-election,” said Liz Hitchcock. “As a founder of a startup, along with a book store, I know that supporting small businesses and innovative startups helps to strengthen our entire economy. Senator Hassan is working to support these kinds of businesses, including by passing the infrastructure law to expand high-speed internet, as well as by passing the competition and innovation bill, which will help strengthen our supply chains and bring more manufacturing jobs to America.”

A full list of the endorsees can be found below.