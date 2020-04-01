Hassan and other senators ask Treasury for more direct assistance to elderly, disabled

WASHINGTON – New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan and Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown have joined with 39 other U.S. Senators in asking the U.S. Treasury Department to send automatic direct cash assistance to Social Security beneficiaries whether they file taxes or not.

The statement comes after the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released contradictory guidance earlier this week stating that Social Security beneficiaries would need to file tax returns in order to receive direct payments through the recently passed $2 trillion CARES Act.

“This [IRS] filing requirement would place a significant burden on retired seniors and individuals who experience disabilities, especially given the current unavailability of tax filing assistance from Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs during the COVID-19 crisis,” wrote the senators. “We strongly urge you to ensure that economic stimulus payments are automatically sent to vulnerable seniors and individuals who experience disabilities, without these individuals needing to file a tax return.”

Hassan was joined by fellow New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen as well as every senator from New Hampshire’s neighboring states except for Maine Senator Susan Collins.

