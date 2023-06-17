Hassan and Cassidy announce new federal website aiming to help Americans with unexpected medical bills

WASHINGTON – Following efforts led by Senators Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Bill Cassidy, MD (R-LA) to help end the practice of surprise medical billing, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has launched a web page with clear, easy-to-read information about the new consumer protections provided by Senators Hassan and Cassidy’s No Surprises Act. The web page, accessible at cms.gov/medical-bill-rights, outlines what rights patients have against surprise medical billing and provides information on how to connect with the No Surprises national hotline (1-800-985-3059), which is available seven days a week to answer questions in over 350 languages. Individuals can call the hotline to get answers about their medical billing situation or file a complaint if they believe that surprise billing protections apply.

“I was proud to work across the aisle to help Americans who come home from the emergency room or doctor with an unexpected medical bill avoid this unfair, abusive practice — and our bill has already helped millions of people,” Senator Hassan said. “The launch of this new portal to make it easier for patients to know their rights – and connect them with resources to respond to a suspected surprise medical bill – is another important way this legislation will continue to lower health care costs for Granite Staters and families across the country.”

Senators Hassan and Cassidy led the effort to address surprise medical billing, and at the end of 2020, passed into law the No Surprises Act. Their legislation went into effect at the beginning of 2022 and by November, a report showed that over nine million surprise medical bills have been prevented last year alone.

More resources from CMS on surprise medical bills are available below: