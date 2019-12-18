Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation Awards $5,000 Grant to Farnum

MANCHESTER, NH —Farnum recently received a $5,000 grant from Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation to provide scholarship aid for Farnum clients with substance use disorders.

“We are proud to partner with Farnum and honor its longstanding commitment to supporting those in addiction recovery,” said Dr. Brewster. “We hope this grant will create an opportunity for those who have chosen recovery who may not have the means to pay for treatment.”

About Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation

Created in 1980, The Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation supports Harvard Pilgrim’s mission to improve the quality and value of health care for the people and communities we serve. The Harvard Pilgrim Foundation provides the tools, training and leadership to help build healthy communities throughout Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. In 2018, the Harvard Pilgrim Foundation awarded more than $1.25 million in grants to more than 855 nonprofit organizations in the region. Since its inception in 1980, the Foundation has awarded $150 million in funds and resources throughout the four states.

