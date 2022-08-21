Hartford wins third straight against Fisher Cats

Hartford, Conn. – Toronto Blue Jays No. 7 prospect Sem Robberse allowed three runs in five innings in his Double-A debut but took the loss as the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies, 23-20, 66-46) beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (18-26, 49-64), 6-4, on Saturday night at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

Hartford opened a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Bedford, New Hampshire native Grant Lavigne walked to start the second inning, Aaron Schunk singled, and Daniel Montano ripped a three-run homer.

After the Yard Goats scored three more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Fisher Cats picked up a pair of runs in the seventh inning. Singles John Aiello, Phil Clarke and Will Robertson loaded the bases with no outs. Sebastian Espino drove in the first run of the night with a fielder’s choice, and New Hampshire added another run on a double-play grounder from Zac Cook.

Aiello drilled a long home run into the upper deck in right field, a two-run shot in the ninth, to account for the other two runs. His seventh homer followed a walk by Orelvis Martinez.

Robberse (L, 0-1) allowed three runs on three hits. Other than the run-scoring inning, he faced the minimum in the other four frames. He set down the Yard Goats in order in three innings.

Tony Locey (W, 1-5) worked two scoreless frames in relief of starter Will Ethridge to earn the win.

The Fisher Cats will look for a split of the six-game series on Sunday afternoon in the final meeting of the year with Hartford. LHP Jimmy Robbins will make his Double-A debut for the Fisher Cats. Game time is 1:05 p.m. tomorrow, August 21.