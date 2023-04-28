Hartford doubles up Fisher Cats

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0
Luis De Los Santos Photo/Kimberly Plourde

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats fell to .500 on the year thanks to their 8-4 Thursday loss to the Hartford Yard Goats.

Hartford struck first in the fourth inning thanks to a three-run homer off the bat of Bladimir Restituyo, adding another pair of runs in the fifth.

New Hampshire responded in the fifth with three runs of their own, chasing Hartford starting pitcher Mike Ruff. However, the Fisher Cats couldn’t even the contest, as a fielder’s choice let the Yard Goats squelch the rally.

Both teams traded runs in the eighth, with Bert Boswell added a solo home run for Hartford and Luis De Los Santos tagging up and heading home on a Kekai Rios fly out to right.

Boswell added another two runs for the ‘Goats off a double in the ninth.

Miguel Hiraldo had two hits for the Fisher Cats, extending his hitting streak to five games.

On the mound, Jimmy Robbins(1-3) was the loser for New Hampshire, allowing seven hits and two walks in his four-inning start

Both teams return on Friday for a 6:35 p.m. matchup. New Hampshire sends out Adam Kloffenstein (1-1, 4.50 ERA) against Hartford righthander Andrew Quezada (0-1, 1.80 ERA).

 

