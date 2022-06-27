Harmony Montgomery’s stepmom indicted on firearm offenses

MANCHESTER, NH – Kayla Montgomery was indicted last week on two counts of receiving stolen property, a shotgun.

A Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District grand jury returned the indictments on June 20, but they were not made public until Monday.

Montgomery, 31, of 631 Lake Ave., Apt. 1, is accused of “purposely” receiving or retaining a rifle and a shotgun belonging to “C.F.” between Sept. 29 and Oct. 22, 2019.

She was arrested on the charges in April. If convicted of the class A felonies, she faces a sentence of 7 ½ to 15 years in prison per charge. She also could be fined up to $4,000 per offense.

Earlier this month, she was charged with two felonies accusing her of lying to a grand jury concerning where and what shift she worked at the time her 5-year-old stepdaughter went missing in late 2019.

Her attorney has said those allegations concern a time in late November, and early December 2019 when Harmony Montgomery disappeared.

Montgomery has been arrested three times on charges that appear unrelated to the disappearance of Harmony.

Initially, she was arrested for theft and welfare fraud accusing her of collecting more than $1,500 in food stamps by claiming Harmony as a dependent when she was not living with her and her husband, Adam.

The couple is now estranged

Police believe Harmony disappeared sometime between Nov. 28 and Dec. 10, 2019. Authorities didn’t learn of her disappearance, however, until November 2021, two years later.

Adam Montgomery, 31, is detained in the Valley Street jail on various charges including one accusing him of assaulting Harmony in the summer of 2019, blackening her eye.

He also is charged with firearm offenses, involving the same guns as in Kayla’s indictments, and being an armed career criminal.

Kayla told detectives that Adam told her he brought Harmony to her mother, Crystal Sorey, 31, in Devens, Mass., the day after Thanksgiving 2019.

She said she hasn’t seen Harmony since.