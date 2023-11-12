Happy Diwali

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Keith Spiro Community, Culture, The Arts 0
A celebration of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance.

Conductor Roger Kalia (L) with guest artist Anuradha “Juju” Palakurthi (rear) posing with one of the many families that turned out for Symphony Masala. Performed October 21, 2023 in Nashua, NH, it was a cultural celebration of the Indian community and its musical traditions. Photo | Keith Spiro

Diwali is the Indian festival of lights. The holiday celebrates the triumph of good over evil and this year it is celebrated today, November 12, 2023. A major focus of Diwali is family as they gather to eat special foods and sweets, and light decorative oil lamps.

My first exposure to its celebration was in Dublin, Ireland when a friend and colleague from Gurgaon, Haryana, India brought me along as his guest. I have never forgotten the sight, sounds, smells, and tastes.  The delicious food and interesting rituals (explained to me as they were happening) and the overall amazingly colorful experience.

 

The Manchester Ink link sends good wishes to all who celebrate this holiday.

 

