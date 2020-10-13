Happenings at the Currier: Music, Art and a deep dive into community

MANCHESTER, NH – A trio of upcoming events at the Currier Museum of Art, 150 Ash St., offer something for everyone, celebrating culture, art, and community.

Oct. 15: Art After Work featuring the Jim Dozet Duo

5-8 p.m.

Join us for Art After Work: Free Thursday Nights from 5 – 8 pm. Free admission to the museum, live music with the Jim Dozet Duo outside in the Zachos Court (with heaters), happy hour drink special, and a full menu available for purchase every Thursday night! Space is limited, and registration is highly recommended.

Museum members receive a 10 percent discount on food and beverages with a valid membership card (cocktails and tax excluded).