Happenings at the Currier: Music, Art and a deep dive into community

MANCHESTER, NH – A trio of upcoming events at the Currier Museum of Art, 150 Ash St., offer something for everyone, celebrating culture, art, and community.
Oct. 15: Art After Work featuring the Jim Dozet Duo
5-8 p.m.
Join us for Art After Work: Free Thursday Nights from 5 – 8 pm. Free admission to the museum, live music with the Jim Dozet Duo outside in the Zachos Court (with heaters), happy hour drink special, and a full menu available for purchase every Thursday night! Space is limited, and registration is highly recommended.
Museum members receive a 10 percent discount on food and beverages with a valid membership card (cocktails and tax excluded).
Oct. 17: Art For Vets Family Day
12-5 p.m.
The Currier Museum of Art is excited to launch a new program, Art for Vets Family Day. Starting Saturday, October 17, 12 to 5 p.m. we will be hosting an art-making workshop for veterans and military families on the third Saturday of every month. We will offer three afternoon sessions where families can enjoy looking at art, making art, and a complimentary lunch. The program will require preregistration for tickets on the Currier’s website.
Oct. 20: ARTalk Online with artist Skawennati
5 to 6 p.m.
Please join us as Skawennati discusses her work in the current exhibition Open World: Video Games and Contemporary Art. The work explores indigenous self-representation in new media, re-examining notable events in the history of North American indigenous people by presenting them from the perspective of a native participant.
This event is free and open to the first 100 registrants, and also live-streamed on the Currier’s Facebook page for unlimited viewing.
Register to receive the free Zoom link.