MANCHESTER, NH – This weekend’s Palace Theatre Irish Festival includes some live outdoor performances on Hanover Street, which will be closed to traffic between Chestnut and Elm streets on Friday Aug. 25 from 3-9 p.m. and Saturday Aug. 26 from 10 am. -m 9p.m.

For a complete schedule of performances go to palacetheatre.org/nh-irish-festival orr call 603-668-5588

Free live Irish Music on Hanover Street Friday and Saturday, plus a beer garden 5-9 p.m. and Saturday 12-6 p.m.