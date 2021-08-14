Hannaford issues recall on some brands of frozen cooked shrimp

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Hannaford Supermarkets has issued a recall for both Nature’s Promise and Hannaford private label brands cooked shrimp because according to a recall by its supplier, Avanti, the shrimp has the potential to be contaminated with salmonella. Impacted products may have been purchased between May 20, 2021—August 14, 2021.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

Customers should check their storage and freezer areas for this product and not eat the product. Product or its packaging may be returned it to the store for a full refund.

Product Name: Nature’s Promise 41/50 Tail-On Cook Peeled and Deveined Shrimp

Size: 12 Oz

Recalled UPC#: 68826755271

Recalled Lot(s)/product sell-by dates: Identifier Code: EF AVF 0061 1 Expiration Date: 7/05/2022

Reason for Recall: The supplier has recalled the product due to possible salmonella

Product Location: Frozen Seafood

Additional Notes such as when impacted products could have been purchased in stores: May have been purchased between 5/20/21-8/13/21

Product Name: Hannaford Cooked Medium Shrimp 41/50

Size: 16 Oz

Recalled UPC#: 4126813032

Recalled Lot(s)/product sell-by dates: Date coding along with Use By Dates on bag: AVF 00721 EF, AVF 00821 EF, AVF 00921 EF; 12/28/2022, 12/29/2022, 12/30/2022

Reason for Recall: The supplier has recalled the product due to possible salmonella

Product Location: Frozen Seafood

Additional Notes such as when impacted products could have been purchased in stores: May have been purchased between 5/23/2021-8/14/2021