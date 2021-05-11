Hannaford donates $100,000 to NAMI New Hampshire in support of mental health awareness and resources for Granite Staters

Scarborough, ME – Hannaford Supermarkets and the Hannaford Charitable Foundation today announced a $400,000 donation to help build a strong network of resources for individuals affected by mental illness or mental health challenges throughout New England and New York. The funding includes $100,000 to NAMI New Hampshire (National Alliance on Mental Illness).

“Mental health is integral to the health and well-being of our associates, our families and our communities. By raising awareness and reducing stigma, we hope that more people will talk about their mental health experiences or seek help or support,” said Nicole Devoe-Lewis, Senior Vice President of Retail Operations and member of the Hannaford Charitable Foundation. “We thank the National Alliance on Mental Illness for their dedication to making affordable mental health support more accessible to all individuals.”

The announcement coincides with a time of increased need for mental health resources resulting from the pandemic, which brought numerous emotional and physical challenges, including social isolation; illness and death; job loss; and feelings of fear and anger.

“The pandemic has negatively impacted the mental health of Granite Staters across the lifespan, particularly in children, young adults, and older adults. It’s more important than ever for Granite Staters to know they are not alone and they can find help and hope – the good news is more and more people are reaching out for help,” said Ken Norton, Executive Director, NAMI New Hampshire. “Because of Hannaford’s generosity, NAMI New Hampshire will be able to bring no-cost education programs and support to thousands of individuals, families, and communities across the state.”

NAMI New Hampshire will use the funding to expand access to family and peer supports and increase awareness of resources and information for Granite Staters affected by mental illness and suicide, including free educational programs and webinars for individuals, families, providers and community members.

“Hannaford has given Granite Staters affected by mental illness and suicide a truly transformational gift. Their leadership in raising awareness of mental health is commendable and will make a lasting difference in so many communities,” said Kristen Welch, Director of Development, NAMI New Hampshire. “We are deeply grateful for their support of NAMI New Hampshire.”

In New Hampshire, suicide is the second leading cause of death for individuals ages 15 to 34, and the fifth for youth ages 10 to 14. And, the number of people in a mental health crisis waiting in emergency departments for an inpatient psychiatric bed in New Hampshire has worsened in recent months—with a record high of 51 children waiting on February 15, 2021 and a tie for record high of 86 total individuals (children and adults) waiting on March 22, 2021.

“NAMI NH provided a platform for me to speak frankly about my mental illness in a way that allows me to grow and recover. By changing the perceptions and stigma of mental illness, NAMI NH helps raise awareness and change attitudes,” said Todd Donovan, NAMI In Our Own Voice speaker/NAMI NH board member. “This organization means the world to me and my family.”

Hannaford associates will recognize Mental Health Awareness Month and the importance of destigmatizing mental illnesses by wearing green shirts and ribbons signifying the color associated with mental health awareness throughout May. These in-store efforts will occur in concert with a month-long awareness campaign designed to empower leaders and associates with the tools they need to identify and manage mental health, wellness and safety as a community of care.

“For many years, mental health was an afterthought and a discussion not to be shared. The fear of isolation, rejection, and a lack of understanding kept it in the dark—and as a result, a lot of pain can come from holding these discussions within,” said Kenney Charpentier, a Hannaford associate. “As we embark on journeys to better ourselves, however that may come, the empowerment we now feel through sharing our stories, our struggles, our challenges is far greater than it has ever been.”

Charpentier added, “Knowing that you are not alone, you are not the only one holding burdens, and you have far more resources and people in your corner rooting you on is a fantastic feeling of hope for many. For Hannaford to get ahead of these challenges we all face and offer the support, resources, and tools needed to help in many areas of life is such a prideful feeling – knowing your company supports you in living a healthy lifestyle.”

According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), U.S adults are experiencing elevated adverse mental health conditions associated with Covid-19, including increased depression and anxiety. The CDC also found that the number of adults with recent symptoms of an anxiety or depressive disorder increased from 36.4 to 41.5 percent; while the percentage of individuals reporting unmet mental health care needs increased from 9.2 to 11.7 percent between August 2020 and February 2021.

For more information about Mental Health Awareness Month and NAMI New Hampshire (National Alliance on Mental Illness), visit http://www.naminh.org/.