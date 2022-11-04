Hannaford $50K grant to FIT means improved shopping experience for pantry clients

MANCHESTER, NH –Shopping carts. New shelving. More ethnic foods. It’s the simple things that build community and to that end, Hannaford Supermarkets has donated $50,000 to make these meaningful changes to the non-profit Families in Transition food pantry on Lake Avenue.

“We’re happy to make this donation, John Fifield, Hannaford’s Director of Operations said. “It’s a long-standing partnership for us. Over the years we’ve donated $340,000 to the Families in Transition pantry. We donate food every single day. We’ve contributed 3.2 million pounds of food since 2008.”

“This partnership is so significant,” Stephanie Savard, FIT Chief External Affairs Officer said. “It’s a bridge so people can afford things like rent. When we opened this pantry, we did it in a hurry. Now it’s more like any other grocery store you’d go to.”

The FIT Food Pantry serves approximately 1,000 food-insecure individuals and families per month. One of the goals is to make the shopping experience more dignified. A limited survey of Manchester public elementary school teachers several years ago found all responding that food insecurity and inappropriate winter wear were regularly seen.

“The goal is to have families walk in and feel proud,” Savard continued. “The donation made it so we could upgrade the floors and have regular grocery store coolers to have refrigeration to display the food. People can access more healthy foods we have to offer. Pride is so important at the end of the day.