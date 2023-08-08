Haner seeking Ward 11 BOSC spot

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Andrew Sylvia Civics, Education 0
Gordon Haner (right) and his fiance, Katelyn. Submitted photo

MANCHESTER, N.H. – In the flurry of recent candidate filings for the upcoming Manchester Municipal Election this fall, a new candidate has joined the race to become Ward 11’s new Board of School Committee Member.

Gordon Haner decided he needed to seek a place on the board so he could help improve the Manchester School District for when his infant son enrolls in a few years.

“I firmly believe that the Manchester School District still has the potential to support its students to excel in their studies, improve proficiency scores, and support graduates to be set-up for long term academic career success,” he said. “Ultimately, we hope that success yields downstream growth right here in Manchester in the form of homegrown businesses.”

A first-generation college graduate, Haner seeks to help the district fill the shortage of qualified nurses and paraprofessionals in the district, believing that this and other budgetary issues faced by the city’s public schools can be achieved without tax cap override requests or budgetary autonomy for the school district.

“Creatively repurposing funds with the intent of raising districtwide proficiency scores should be the Board of School Committee’s utmost priority,” he said.

Haner also seeks to reverse recently enacted policies on de-leveling, believing that they will harm students of varying aptitude levels.

Contact information and additional details on Haner’s campaign can be found on his Facebook page.

Haner will face Elizabeth “Liz” O’Neil in November, with both candidates advancing past the need for a September Primary due to a lack of candidates. The winner will replace outgoing Ward 11 Board of School Committee Member Dr. Nicole Leapley, who is running for the Ward 11 Aldermanic seat.

