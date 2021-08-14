Handing off the Gavel: Queen City Rotary salutes outgoing Chair, announces new leadership team

MANCHESTER, NH – The Queen City Rotary Club extended its heartfelt thanks and gratitude to outgoing Chair Leslie Gendron and welcomed new Board Chair Monica Labonville during a ceremony held recently at the Manchester Police Athletic League.

“Leslie was an amazing leader during the past year and helped our club navigate the many challenges presented by the pandemic,” noted Labonville. “We truly appreciate her service and commitment to our mission.” The Club also thanked board members Rory Parnell (Director), Lisa Lally (Past President) whose terms are expiring, and Quinn Slayton (Director) who is moving out of state.

Joining Labonvile on the Board for the 2021-2022 term are:

Tom Stewart – President-Elect

Rick Blais, Secretary

Melissa Magoon-Treasurer

Kim Griswold-Past President

Chris Dugan – Director

Shilipi Mehrotra-Vice President

Ryan Tufts – Director

Ken Yie Director

“I’m so proud of the work we were able to accomplish this past year,” said Gendron. “Time and time again, the club pulled together to support the needs of children across Greater Manchester.”

About the Queen City Rotary Club

Composed of more than 60 community and small business leaders, the Queen City Rotary Club seeks to improve the lives of area youth and others through community service, volunteerism, and community service. The Club meets each Thursday at 7:30 a.m. and welcomes guests.

To learn more, please visit www.queencityrotary.org.