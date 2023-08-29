Haley joins Mom for Liberty in Manchester next week

Nikki Haley on May 24, 2023. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

CHARLESTON, S.C. – GOP Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley returns to the Granite State next week highlighted by an education-focused event in Manchester.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. at Founders Academy on Perimeter Road, Haley will be joined by Tiffany Justice of the Moms for Liberty organization, which describes itself as a group that welcomes all that have a desire to stand up for parental rights at all levels of government. The organization has drawn criticism from the Southern Poverty Law Center for its opposition to COVID-19 health regulation, opposition to LGBTQ+ rights, racially inclusive school curricula and book bans.

Haley, who served as South Carolina Governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations before running for president, spoke at the Moms for Liberty summit in Philadelphia.

Prior to Haley’s Wednesday night event in Manchester, she will hold an event at the Merrimack VFW at 2 p.m. on Wednesday and the Claremont Senior Center at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

