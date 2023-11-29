12th Annual Tower of Toys will be collecting new unwrapped gifts during Dec. 2 parade

MANCHESTER, NH – The 12th Annual Tower of Toys initiative is gearing up for another successful season of giving, in the final push for collecting toys and funds to make sure all children in the city have a joyful holiday.

This year there will be refreshments served outside the Beacon Building at 814 Elm St. during the annual Holiday Parade where you can stop by for some holiday cheer and drop off a new unwrapped gift. The parade kicks off at 4 p.m. following the Santa Shuffle road race.

Toy donations can also be dropped off at the Beacon Building during regular business hours.

If you would like to make a monetary donation directly to Tower of Toys, please click here.

If you are shopping for Tower of Toys, please keep in mind the variety of age groups that we serve. Everyone deserves some joy during the holiday season! Check out some of the popular toys and games for 2023.

In 2022 the Tower of Toys initiative collected approximately 1,000 unwrapped children’s toys and raised more than $20,000 to benefit children and families served by local nonprofit organizations. Donations were formed into a toy-filled tower at the Atrium of the Beacon Building at 814 Elm Street for a community open house and then distributed to the following organizations: