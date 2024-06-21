Gym owner accused of sexual assault of minor

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police have arrested a local gym owner after it was reported that he may have inappropriately touched a juvenile girl.

In May, Manchester Police received a letter from DCYF regarding Terry Dow, 51, of Manchester. It was reported that Dow who owns The Training Station at 200 Elm St, picked up the girl at her home and brought her to the gym to volunteer. While at the gym, Dow entered the women’s locker room, where the teen was cleaning and touched her in an inappropriate manner.

Afterwards, Dow told the teen not tell her parents. However, the girl did confide in trusted adults that day, and an investigation began.

Through the investigation police determined that Dow’s actions amounted to assault and detectives established probable cause to issue a warrant for Dow, charging him with one count of Felonious Sexual Assault and one count of Simple Assault.

Dow turned himself into Manchester Police on June 20, 2024 and was released on PR bail pending an arraignment on July 25, 2024. Anyone with information about this incident should contact Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.