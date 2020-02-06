Gutting shuts out Pace

It’s February 6, 2020. Here’s what’s been going on in Southern New Hampshire University athletics.

Women’s Basketball

Senior Molly Terry (Shrewsbury, Mass.) had a career-high 25 points as SNHU defeated Franklin Pierce 74-68 on Tuesday.

Senior Karlee Ziliak (Evansville, Ind.) also had 15 points on a night where the Penmen won the glass (38-31), gathered more second chance points (12-6) and points on the fast break (10-7), received more scoring from their bench (20-9) and submitted a slightly better assist-to-turnover ratio (16/14-16/15).

Southern New Hampshire wins for the third time in five games, while Franklin Pierce loses for the third time in four contests.

The Penmen (13-9, 6-8 Northeast-10) are back in action Saturday, Feb. 8 (1:30 p.m.) when they play host to Assumption College on Pink Day at the Stan Spirou Field House.

Men’s Hockey

Senior Kurt Gutting (Weymouth, Mass.) stopped 42 shots on the way to his first shutout of the year and a 5-0 home victory against Post on Tuesday.

The Penmen got goals from sophomore Dominic DiMambro (Troy, Mich.), freshman Joe Biddle (Andover, Mass.), sophomore Travis Quigley (North Babylon, N.Y.), freshman Tim Usalis (Danvers, Mass.) and freshman Andrew Ray (Cumberland, Maine).

Ray’s goal, which came with 30 seconds left in regulation, was scored despite a 6-4 skater advantage for the visitors.

SNHU (9-9-0, 7-4-0 Northeast-10), will be back in action Friday night at 7:20 p.m. as they play the first of two home games with Saint Michael’s College at The Ice Den.

Men’s Basketball

The Penmen fell on Tuesday to Franklin Pierce, 89-83.

Senior Shawn Montague (Yorktown Heights, N.Y.) finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds while Eammon Joyce (Medford, Mass.) grabbed 11 points to achieve 1,000 for his career.

Junior Corry Long (Cincinnati, Ohio) and freshman Jacari Sanders (San Antonio, Texas) had 16 and 15 points respectively.

Southern New Hampshire has its four-game winning streak snapped, while FPU wins for the third time in the last seven games and halts a two-game skid.

The Penmen (13-8, 8-6 Northeast-10) are back in action Saturday, Feb. 8 (4 p.m.) when they play host to Assumption College on Pink Day at the Stan Spirou Field House.