Gubernatorial candidate tosses pizzas for homeless

ROCHESTER, NH— New Hampshire gubernatorial candidate Jon Kiper has plenty of ideas on how to address the Granite State’s homeless crisis, but he’s not afraid to help the state’s homeless population in other ways as well.

On Monday, Kiper prepared 18 hand-tossed pizzas for homeless individuals on the Seacoast as part of an event at the First United Methodist Church in Rochester.

Kiper joined volunteers from Fast-Track Advocacy Coalition, a faith-based organization that offers a temporary warming shelter, home-cooked meals, and clothing every Monday night.

“We do more than just feed folks. We try to give them hope and feed their souls, physically and spiritually,” said Venus Dempsey, a Seacoast resident who co-founded Fast-Track with her husband, Scott.

“We friend people, get to know people on the streets, at the street level,” said Scott Dempsey. “When they’re ready, and that trust is built up, we provide transportation and get them a bed in detox, and advocate for them.”

The Dempseys became acquainted with Kiper several years ago as patrons of his Newmarket restaurant, Jonny Boston’s International. Discovering a shared passion for community work, Kiper began providing meals, served by the Dempseys in an outdoor space.

“For about a year and a half, we cooked outside in the freezing cold. We set up canopies and tents on the side of the road, and we fed the people,” said Scott Dempsey. “Jon provided soups for us—hot, hearty soups. The whole time we were out there, Jon was supplying food for us. As that progressed, we got a home here [at First United Methodist].”

Byron Kimball, a Gonic resident who volunteers with Fast-Track, spent years distributing clothing to unhoused individuals in the Seacoast area before merging his efforts with that of the Dempseys.

“We need someone with a positive influence to run our state. We need someone who shows who they are, in person,” said Kimball. “[Governor Chris] Sununu doesn’t come to the regular places. I’ve been doing this for three years and I’ve never seen a political figure here.”

Since 2019, homelessness has increased 125% in New Hampshire, according to a recent report from the NH Coalition to End Homelessness.

“As governor, I want to address homelessness, the housing crisis, and food insecurity—once and for all,” said Kiper.

“I appreciate the opportunity to be involved in this type of work, and I am so glad to see organizations like Fast-Track meeting people where they are, but it’s time New Hampshire stopped relying on individual nonprofits to address a statewide, systemic problem.”

Scott Dempsey echoed this dissatisfaction, explaining how some government actions can actually exacerbate poverty and drain resources from their nonprofit.

“There’s a no-tent policy in Rochester. In most towns, that’s what they have,” explained Scott Dempsey.

“DPW will slash people’s tents and knock them down. Then we have to pick up the pieces and help people get their licenses and birth certificates back so they can continue to receive benefits.”

Both outfitted in T-shirts branded for Kiper’s restaurant, the Dempseys expressed their appreciation for his contributions to their mission.

“What Jon’s doing—providing food, helping cook it—it’s not like he’s doing it for brownie points or anything like that,” said Scott Dempsey. “He’s always had a heart for people that are in difficult situations, and this is his way to give the unhoused a warm belly before they go back to a cold tent.”

Information about Fast-Track Advocacy Coalition can be found on their Facebook page. Donations are accepted via Venmo. Information about Jon Kiper is available on his campaign website.