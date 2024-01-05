Gubernatorial candidate condemns votes on anti-LBGTQ legislation

CONCORD, NH — Gubernatorial candidate Jon Kiper issued a statement Friday condemning the passage of HB619, legislation he characterized as the first steps in a broader attack on the transgender community.

“This bill represents a major invasion of Granite Staters’ privacy and injects fear into the lives of everyday citizens. The passage of HB619 is just one part of a national right-wing agenda to deny the existence of, and further stigmatize, transgender persons. Families are my top priority as a candidate, from affordable housing and the opioid epidemic to gender-affirming care.”

“Government should not stand between healthcare providers and parents acting in the best interests of their children. Working-class Granite Staters face tough decisions every day, and if parents, medical professionals, and the patient are in agreement about gender-affirming care, we must respect that decision. As the only working-class candidate for Governor, I strive to be a voice for every Granite Stater, and that includes our transgender community.”

Kiper further criticized verbiage in HB619 which references, without specificity, studies related to gender-reassignment surgery.

“Using data from cherry-picked studies, this half-baked legislation lacks any scientific basis, and even requires insurers to violate federal anti-discrimination laws. The legislators voting for HB619 have demonstrated today that they are out of touch with our state’s Live Free or Die values.”

Kiper is calling on Governor Chris Sununu to veto HB619 should it reach his desk, and further calls on all gubernatorial candidates to join in condemning this legislation.