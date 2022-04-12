Group thanks Manchester City Clerk’s office workers

Tuesday, April 12, 2022Andrew SylviaBusiness, Non-Profit News0
Tuesday, April 12, 2022Andrew SylviaBusiness, Non-Profit News0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Jessica Grill (left) provides boxes of baked goods to city hall staff. Courtesy photo

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, members of 603 Forward came to the Manchester City Clerk’s office to give thank you cards and baked goods to election workers.

“Election workers are heroes in our communities,” said Matt Mooshian, Claremont City Councilor and 603 Forward Advocacy and Engagement Director. “We are showing our support because of the increasing threats and dangerous rhetoric against the elected officials and volunteers who tirelessly facilitate the bedrock of our democracy: free and fair elections. The hostility posed by right-wing activists who promote election fraud conspiracy theories does not represent how the overwhelming majority of people in communities across our state feel about our elections. We are grateful for the hard work of our election officials and volunteers!”

A recent survey from the Brennan Center found that 1-in-5 election workers nationwide plans to leave their job before the 2024 presidential election.

“Being an election worker is often thankless and intense work. Facilitating an election or polling place requires long days, and poll workers are under constant pressure to ensure the elections run smoothly,” said Jess Grill, an election day volunteer from Manchester. “The threats and attacks on our elections from the right are causing a worrying wave of resignations by poll workers that will only make it harder for election workers to run smooth, secure, and fair elections.”

The organization also engaged in similar events on Tuesday in Rochester and Claremont.

 

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts