Group thanks Manchester City Clerk’s office workers

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, members of 603 Forward came to the Manchester City Clerk’s office to give thank you cards and baked goods to election workers.

“Election workers are heroes in our communities,” said Matt Mooshian, Claremont City Councilor and 603 Forward Advocacy and Engagement Director. “We are showing our support because of the increasing threats and dangerous rhetoric against the elected officials and volunteers who tirelessly facilitate the bedrock of our democracy: free and fair elections. The hostility posed by right-wing activists who promote election fraud conspiracy theories does not represent how the overwhelming majority of people in communities across our state feel about our elections. We are grateful for the hard work of our election officials and volunteers!”

A recent survey from the Brennan Center found that 1-in-5 election workers nationwide plans to leave their job before the 2024 presidential election.

“Being an election worker is often thankless and intense work. Facilitating an election or polling place requires long days, and poll workers are under constant pressure to ensure the elections run smoothly,” said Jess Grill, an election day volunteer from Manchester. “The threats and attacks on our elections from the right are causing a worrying wave of resignations by poll workers that will only make it harder for election workers to run smooth, secure, and fair elections.”

The organization also engaged in similar events on Tuesday in Rochester and Claremont.