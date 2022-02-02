Groundhog Day weather: Cloudy with milder temps, high of about 41

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph… except southwest 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values are as low as 5 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill values are as low as zero.

Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts: