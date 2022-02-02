Groundhog Day weather: Cloudy with milder temps, high of about 41

Wednesday’s Weather

Cloudy skies for Groundhog Day with highs in the lower 40s. Tomorrow wet weather moves in before rain changes to a wintery mix tomorrow night.

5-Day Outlook Feb. 2- Feb. 6

Groundhog Day: Cloudy and milder. High 41 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy and mild. Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Cloudy with rain showers to rain. High 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Rain to a wintery mix to snow (1-2″). Low 26 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy with snow (3-5″) High 34 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Friday night: Snow showers early followed by partial clearing. Low 8 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds. High 23 (feel like 10) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Clear and fridge. Low -6 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Clouding up. High 29 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 20 Winds: Light & Variable

Groundhog Day

If Punxsutawney Phil doesn’t see his shadow, we can expect warmer temperatures and early spring. Right now, it’s looking cloudy for Punxsutawney, PA. Check here for updates.

Here is the long-range forecast for February. Temperatures above normal. Concord’s normal February High 34.8 Low 14.7

Precipitation equal chances of being above or below normal. Concord’s normal February precipitation 2.75″ Snowfall 16.9″

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Thursday night and Friday significant mixed precipitation are possible. Confidence is low with respect to precipitation amounts and types.

Punxsutawney Phil. Photo/Chris Flook, Wikimedia Commons

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph… except southwest 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values are as low as 5 below in the morning.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill values are as low as zero.
Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:

