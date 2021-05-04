Ground is broken and construction underway for Slate at Merrimack, a 224-unit luxury apartment complex

MERRIMACK, NH – Construction of Slate at Merrimack, a 224-unit luxury apartment complex in Merrimack, is underway.

The complex, by LeCesse Development Corp., is located off of the Everett Turnpike and directly adjacent to the Merrimack Premium Outlets. Less than 15 minutes from Manchester and Nashua, the complex is being touted as a location within easy, convenient access “to the thousands of high-quality jobs located throughout Southern New Hampshire’s thriving employment market.”

Says Caleb Keenan, COO of LeCesse, “Merrimack has seen a steady increase in the number of companies in and around it. With more people moving to this growing city for employment opportunities, the need for housing is continuing to rise. Our project, Slate at Merrimack, will be the solution many are looking for and we’re confident many people will soon call this high-end apartment community their home.”

The new apartment community will consist of one four-story mid-rise, elevator-serviced building with climate-controlled corridors and a detached 7,200-square-foot clubhouse. Available units include one bedroom, one bedroom with a den, two bedrooms, and two bedrooms with a den. Heated garage parking is also available for rent.

LeCesse is committed to producing high-quality, luxury living spaces for residents. Units will feature open floor plans with high-quality finishes including designer kitchens with quartz countertops, custom wood cabinetry, stainless steel Energy Star appliances, nine-foot ceilings, wood-style plank flooring, in-unit washer and dryer, large walk-in closets and private balconies. Each unit will also be equipped with smart home technology. Slate will also be certified National Green Building Standard (NGBS) Bronze, verifying efficiency in its design and construction amongst other multifamily communities.

Amenities include an outdoor pool, pool cabanas, grilling stations, outdoor fire pits and electric car-charging stations. An expansive 7,200-square-foot clubhouse with a community kitchen, club room, game room, fully-equipped fitness center and cyber cafe will be open to all residents.

General contractor for the project is Platinum-LeChase Construction Group, LLC, the civil engineer is Vanasse Hangen Brustlin and the architect is 5G Studio Collaborative.

Financing for the construction was arranged by Walker & Dunlop through Fifth Third Bank and Salem Five and preferred equity from Parse Capital.