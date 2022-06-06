Ground broken on Greater Manchester Mental Health Center housing expansion

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday morning, a groundbreaking took place on Manchester Street, celebrating the renovation of a residential building operated by the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester.

The building, built in 1895, currently houses 16 units. After renovations conclude in an estimated seven months, the building will be modernized and expanded to 22 units, providing mental health services to area residents.

Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester Vice President of Community Relations Rik Cornell said that the expansion has been needed for many years.

“It’s time to have an updo and it’s time to have an expansion and we need more beds in this city,” he said. “We need more places that we can do treatment that are clean and comforting and helpful to people.”

“We know that recovery and wellness do not occur in a vacuum. It takes individual effort, expert coaching and therapy, social and vocational support, and a caring community. We also know that safe and affordable housing is a critical component to achieving and maintaining health,” he added.

Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Routhier also said that the renovation is about more than just expansion.

“It’s about hope, it’s about dignity, and it’s about making a statement in the community and the neighborhood about the value of recovery,” he said.

Several state and local leaders were on hand, such as Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig.

“This project has been a long time in the making, so I want to thank all of you for your persistence for acknowledging how crucial this is for the City of Manchester,” Craig said to the assembled crowd. “It’s important that we have more affordable housing, good affordable housing for those who are dealing with mental illness. It’s critical.”