Ground-breaking at Trinity High School paves way for St. Joseph’s expansion, renovation project

MANCHESTER, NH – More than 100 guests, including Diocesan Catholic Schools and Administration staff, clergy members, Manchester city officials, current students, and alumni, participated in the official groundbreaking of the Trinity High School and St. Joseph Regional Junior High School Expansion and Renovation Project on Wednesday, March 29 on the Trinity High School campus. The project seeks to unite the school with St. Joseph Regional Junior High School in one state-of-the-art location.

Rev. David Gagnon, Trinity High School Chaplain, delivered the invocation followed by remarks by David Thibault, Superintendent of Catholic Schools, and Nathan Stanton, President of Trinity High School and St. Joseph Regional Junior High School. The Most Reverend Peter A. Libasci, Bishop of Manchester, the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire, blessed the project and those working on it, and the ground itself.

“Today, we are making a historic leap in the expansion and renovation of two of our schools,” said Thibault. “We would not be here today if it were not for the dedication and determination of so many people, including, most especially, Bishop Libasci and his steadfast and ardent support for Catholic education in our Diocese.”

Manchester Aldermen Kevin Cavanaugh, Will Stewart, Christine Fajardo, and June Trisciani were in attendance, along with Jim O’Connell, Manchester School Board Member At-Large. Mayor Joyce Craig was unable to attend but sent a resolution in honor of the event, which was on display.

“The 45,000 square foot addition and enhancement to our current facility will allow us to be more economically efficient, have increased safety and security, advanced technology throughout our classrooms, a media center, a new robotics lab, science labs and so much more,” Stanton explained. “These will add more opportunities to our curriculum tracking and extended learning opportunities, bringing learning to life with our student success model to hundreds of more families per year.”

Kyle Barker of Barker Architects in Concord developed the project’s schematic design and Bonnette Page & Stone Corp is serving as construction manager. Construction of Phase I is expected to be completed by Fall 2024. The entire project, including Phase II completion, is planned for Fall 2025.

For details, visit www.trinity-hs.org/advancement/trinity-expansion-project.cfm.