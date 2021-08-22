Groshans and Bec homers not enough to beat Yard Goats

HARTFORD, Conn. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats came within one game of .500 after winning the first three games of their series against the Hartford Yard Goats, but they lost to Hartford on Friday and again on Saturday, with an 8-5 defeat in the second loss.

After Jordan Groshans’ solo home run in the second, the Yard Goats answered with eight consecutive runs, including home runs by Casey Golden, Jose Gomez, Sean Bouchard and Willie MacIver.

In the seventh, Chris Bec hit the Fisher Cats’ first grand slam in nearly two months, but Hartford’s pitchers retired the next eight batters in a row to complete the contest.

Reilly Hovis (2-3) was the loser for New Hampshire, giving up four runs off six hits over the first three innings of the contest, striking out five Hartford batters. Groshans also added a single for New Hampshire in addition to the home run and Kevin Vicuña also had two hits, including a double.

New Hampshire (44-47) finshes the series against Hartford (31-63). Johnny Barbato (2-3, 4.97 ERA) takes the mound against a Hartford starter to be named later.