Grocery Hunt: Taking the Keto Challenge

Hello! Welcome to Week 15 of the Grocery Hunt, Manchester Ink Link’s guide to Manchester-area grocery stores.

Normally, we ask our readers to give us five specific grocery items and five separate Manchester-area grocery stores so we could find the prices and availability of those items.

This week, we’re going with five keto-friendly items recommended by one reader: Tammy Simmons.

We’re also tracking the prices and availability of each item week by week with the hopes of finding the local grocery store with the best prices and best availability for items that our readers are looking for.

Before we begin, here are some caveats.

All prices were checked on Thursday, April 8 from approximately 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Prices and item availability may change without notice.

Items may have been available during the aforementioned time but could not be found. Within this column, all efforts available to an ordinary grocery shopper were made to find the item. If you see an error here, please e-mail a picture of the item and the price tag to andy@manchesterinklink.com

Unless asked for a specifically-sized item by a reader, situations where stores have different sizes of the exact same item will be compared by weight or volume. If stores have multiple sizes of that item, the average cost per weight or volume will be used. Averaged prices are rounded to nearest cent.

Almond Flour (generic)

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – $0.31 per oz.

Hannaford: 140 Bicentennial Dr, Manchester, NH – $0.43 per oz.

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – $0.43 per oz.

A Market: 125 Loring St., Manchester, NH – $0.54 per oz.

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – n/a

Swerve Brown Sugar (12 oz.)

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – $6.88

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – $6.99

Hannaford: 140 Bicentennial Dr, Manchester, NH – $7.49

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – $7.49

A Market: 125 Loring St., Manchester, NH – n/a

Two Good Yogurt

Hannaford: 140 Bicentennial Dr, Manchester, NH – $0.22 per oz. average

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – $0.22 per oz. average

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – $0.22 per oz. average

A Market: 125 Loring St., Manchester, NH – n/a

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – n/a

Unsweetened Almond Milk (Almond Breeze)

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – $1.24 per quart average

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – $1.88 per quart average

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – $1.95 per quart average

Hannaford: 140 Bicentennial Dr, Manchester, NH – $1.95 per quart average

A Market: 125 Loring St., Manchester, NH – $2.39 per quart average

Breyer’s Carb Smart Ice Cream (1.5 quarts)

Hannaford: 140 Bicentennial Dr, Manchester, NH – $3.49

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – $3.49

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – $3.99

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – $4.18

A Market: 125 Loring St., Manchester, NH – n/a

Number of times when a store had the best price on a particular item (Year-to-Date) (After Week 15)

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – 25

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – 14.33

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – 9.83

Aldi: 1111 S. Willow St., Manchester, NH – 7.5

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – 2

Price Rite: 365 Lincoln St., Manchester, NH – 1.5

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – 1

Hannaford: 7 Kilton Rd, Bedford, NH 03110 – 1.83

Shaw’s: 1328 Hooksett Rd., Hooksett, NH – 1

Hannaford: 140 Bicentennial Dr, Manchester, NH – 0

Bunny’s Superette: 75 Webster St., Manchester, NH – 0

Saigon Asian Market: 476 Union St., Manchester, NH – 0

Whole Foods: 121 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – 0

A Market: 125 Loring St., Manchester, NH – 0

Number of times when a store had a particular item in stock (After Week 15)

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – 54

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – 49

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – 45

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – 25

Aldi: 1111 S. Willow St., Manchester, NH – 13

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – 10

Price Rite: 365 Lincoln St., Manchester, NH – 8

Hannaford: 140 Bicentennial Dr, Manchester, NH – 7

Shaw’s: 1328 Hooksett Rd., Hooksett, NH – 4

Hannaford: 7 Kilton Rd, Bedford, NH 03110 – 3

Whole Foods: 121 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – 2

Bunny’s Superette: 75 Webster St., Manchester, NH – 1

Saigon Asian Market: 476 Union St., Manchester, NH – 0

A Market: 125 Loring St., Manchester, NH – 0

