Grocery Hunt: Steak Tips, Jumbo Shrimps, Greek Yogurt, Irish Butter and Vegetable Snack Product

Friday, April 9, 2021 Andrew Sylvia Around Town 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Hello! Welcome to Week 14 of the Grocery Hunt, Manchester Ink Link’s guide to Manchester-area grocery stores.

Earlier this week, we asked our readers to give us five specific grocery items and five separate Manchester-area grocery stores so we could find the prices and availability of those items.

We’re also tracking the prices and availability of each item week by week with the hopes of finding the local grocery store with the best prices and best availability for items that our readers are looking for.

Before we begin, here are some caveats.

  • All prices were checked on Thursday, April 8 from approximately 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Prices and item availability may change without notice.
  • Items may have been available during the aforementioned time but could not be found. Within this column, all efforts available to an ordinary grocery shopper were made to find the item. If you see an error here, please e-mail a picture of the item and the price tag to andy@manchesterinklink.com
  • Unless asked for a specifically-sized item by a reader, situations where stores have different amounts of the exact same item will be compared by weight or volume. If stores have multiple sizes of that item, the average cost per weight or volume will be used. Averaged prices are rounded to nearest cent.
We found this jumbo shrimp in the freezer carousels between the aisles and the back walls. If someone finds jumbo shrimp elsewhere in Market Basket, let us know!

Frozen Jumbo/Extra-Jumbo Shrimp (tails on)

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – $7.95/lb

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – $8.24/lb.

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH -$13.99/lb.

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – n/a

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – n/a

The marinated tips at Hannaford looked pretty tasty

Steak Tips

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – $7.82/lb. (1 lb. bag – $8.82/lb., 1.75 lb. bag – $7.82/lb.)

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – $8.99/lb.

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – 9.99/lb. average ($8.99/lb – grilling tips, $9.99/lb. – USDA Angus Beef, $10.99/lb. – marinated)

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – $11.99/lb.

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – $12.49/lb. average ($12.99, 3 lb. value pack – $11.99/lb.)

Greek yogurt is strained to remove the whey, leaving it very thick. It comes in many flavors, the the prices for each flavor (including plain) in a brand are usually the same within each store

Plain non-fat Greek yogurt (store brand)

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – $1.83/lb. average (32 oz. – $3.47, 5.3 oz. – $0.64)

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – $1.99/lb.

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – $2.01/lb. average (32 oz. – $3.89, 5.3 oz. – $0.69)

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – $2.52/lb. average (21.2 oz. – $3.69, 5.3 oz. – $0.75)

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – $3.60/lb.

We didn’t open the box, but we assume they are vegetables and/or thin

Nabisco Vegetable Thins (8 oz. box)

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – $2.76

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – $2.79

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – n/a

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – n/a

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – n/a

Irish butter has 82 percent butter fat and is churned more and has less water than American-style butter

Kerry Gold Irish Butter (8 oz. tubs)

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – $3.69

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – $3.79

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – $3.99

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – $4.48

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – $4.69

Number of times when a store had the best price on a particular item (Year-to-Date) (After Week 13)

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – 25

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – 11

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – 9

Aldi: 1111 S. Willow St., Manchester, NH – 7.5

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – 2

Price Rite: 365 Lincoln St., Manchester, NH – 1.5

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – 1

Shaw’s: 1328 Hooksett Rd., Hooksett, NH – 1

Hannaford: 7 Kilton Rd, Bedford, NH 03110 – 1

Hannaford: 140 Bicentennial Dr, Manchester, NH – 0

Bunny’s Superette: 75 Webster St., Manchester, NH – 0

Saigon Asian Market: 476 Union St., Manchester, NH – 0

Whole Foods: 121 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – 0

Number of times when a store had a particular item in stock (After Week 13)

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – 51

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – 44

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – 40

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – 25

Aldi: 1111 S. Willow St., Manchester, NH – 13

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – 10

Price Rite: 365 Lincoln St., Manchester, NH – 8

Shaw’s: 1328 Hooksett Rd., Hooksett, NH – 4

Hannaford: 7 Kilton Rd, Bedford, NH 03110 – 3

Hannaford: 140 Bicentennial Dr, Manchester, NH – 2

Whole Foods: 121 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – 2

Bunny’s Superette: 75 Webster St., Manchester, NH – 1

Saigon Asian Market: 476 Union St., Manchester, NH – 0

Previous Grocery Hunts

About Andrew Sylvia 2078 Articles
Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and license to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.