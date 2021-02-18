Grocery Hunt: Saving a penny on Thomas’ English Muffins

Thursday, February 18, 2021 Andrew Sylvia Around Town, Business 0

Hello! Welcome to Week Seven of the Grocery Hunt, Manchester Ink Link’s guide to Manchester-area grocery stores.

Earlier this week, we asked our readers to give us five specific grocery items and five separate Manchester-area grocery stores so we could find the prices and availability of those items.

We’re also tracking the prices and availability of each item week by week with the hopes of finding the local grocery store with the best prices and best availability for items that our readers are looking for.

Before we begin, here are some caveats.

  • All prices were checked on Thursday, Feb. 18 from approximately 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Prices and item availability may change without notice.
  • Items may have been available during the aforementioned time but could not be found. Within this column, all efforts available to an ordinary grocery shopper were made to find the item. If you see an error here, please e-mail a picture of the item and the price tag to andy@manchesterinklink.com
  • Unless asked for a specifically-sized item by a reader, situations where stores have different amounts of the exact same item will be compared by weight or volume. If stores have multiple sizes of that item, the average cost per weight or volume will be used. Averaged prices are rounded to nearest hundredth of a cent.
Not a lot of difference on English muffin costs.

Thomas’ English Muffins (Half Dozen)

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – $2.48

Price Rite: 365 Lincoln St., Manchester, NH – $2.49

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – $2.50 (2 for $5)

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – $2.50 (2 for $5)

Aldi: 1111 S. Willow St., Manchester, NH – n/a

Canned Mushrooms (8 oz. or under)

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – $0.16 per oz. (Pennsylvania Dutchman Diced Portabella Mushrooms, 5 for $4, 8 oz.)

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – $0.24 per oz. (whole mushrooms, $1.83 for 7 oz.; sliced mushrooms, $0.98 for 4.5 oz.)

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – $0.50 per oz. (whole mushrooms, $2.29 for 4.5 oz.)

Aldi: 1111 S. Willow St., Manchester, NH – n/a

Price Rite: 365 Lincoln St., Manchester, NH – n/a

Bucatini costs nine cents less at Market Basket than when we checked a few weeks ago

Bucatini Pasta

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – 2 for $3

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – n/a

Aldi: 1111 S. Willow St., Manchester, NH – n/a

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – n/a

Price Rite: 365 Lincoln St., Manchester, NH – n/a

Gluten-Free Granola

Aldi: 1111 S. Willow St., Manchester, NH – $3.49 (assorted varieties)

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – $3.49 (Nature’s Promise organic, assorted varieties)

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – n/a

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – n/a

Price Rite: 365 Lincoln St., Manchester, NH – n/a

Nope

Oakhurst Half and Half (Quart)

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – n/a

Aldi: 1111 S. Willow St., Manchester, NH – n/a

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – n/a

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – n/a

Price Rite: 365 Lincoln St., Manchester, NH – n/a

Times with Best Price (Year-to-Date) (After Week 7)

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – 12.5

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – 5

Aldi: 1111 S. Willow St., Manchester, NH – 2.5

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – 1.5

Shaw’s: 1328 Hooksett Rd., Hooksett, NH – 1

Hannaford: 7 Kilton Rd, Bedford, NH 03110 – 1

Price Rite: 365 Lincoln St., Manchester, NH – 1.5

Hannaford: 140 Bicentennial Dr, Manchester, NH – 0

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – 0

Bunny’s Superette: 75 Webster St., Manchester, NH – 0

Saigon Asian Market: 476 Union St., Manchester, NH – 0

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – 0

Year-to-Date Item Availability Scores (After Week 7)

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – 21

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – 18

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – 15

Price Rite: 365 Lincoln St., Manchester, NH – 8

Aldi: 1111 S. Willow St., Manchester, NH – 6

Shaw’s: 1328 Hooksett Rd., Hooksett, NH – 4

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – 3

Hannaford: 7 Kilton Rd, Bedford, NH 03110 – 3

Hannaford: 140 Bicentennial Dr, Manchester, NH – 2

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – 2

Bunny’s Superette: 75 Webster St., Manchester, NH – 1

Saigon Asian Market: 476 Union St., Manchester, NH – 0

Previous Grocery Hunts

