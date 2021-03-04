Grocery Hunt: Saint Patrick’s beef edition

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Hello! Welcome to Week Nine of the Grocery Hunt, Manchester Ink Link’s guide to Manchester-area grocery stores.

Earlier this week, we asked our readers to give us five specific grocery items and five separate Manchester-area grocery stores so we could find the prices and availability of those items.

We’re also tracking the prices and availability of each item week by week with the hopes of finding the local grocery store with the best prices and best availability for items that our readers are looking for.

Before we begin, here are some caveats.

All prices were checked on Thursday, March 4 from approximately 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Prices and item availability may change without notice.

Items may have been available during the aforementioned time but could not be found. Within this column, all efforts available to an ordinary grocery shopper were made to find the item. If you see an error here, please e-mail a picture of the item and the price tag to andy@manchesterinklink.com

Unless asked for a specifically-sized item by a reader, situations where stores have different amounts of the exact same item will be compared by weight or volume. If stores have multiple sizes of that item, the average cost per weight or volume will be used. Averaged prices are rounded to nearest hundredth of a cent.

Corned Beef

Due to the sheer scale of variety at Market Basket, we’re going to give you photos of corned beef from each store.

Aldi: 1111 S. Willow St., Manchester, NH – $2.49/lb. average (see above)

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – $3.11/lb. average (see above)

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – $3.98/lb.

Whole Foods: 121 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – $8.49/lb. average (see above)

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – n/a*

*- a manager told us that a shipment was coming in on March 5 priced at $1.99/lb.

Blueberries (one pint)

Aldi: 1111 S. Willow St., Manchester, NH – $3.29

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – $3.58

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – $3.99

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – $4.49

Whole Foods: 121 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – $5.99

Rock salt

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – $0.25/lb. (see above)

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – $0.38/lb. (see above)

Whole Foods: 121 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – n/a

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – n/a

Aldi: 1111 S. Willow St., Manchester, NH – n/a

Pumpkin-flavored Special K

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – n/a

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – n/a

Whole Foods: 121 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – n/a

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – n/a

Aldi: 1111 S. Willow St., Manchester, NH – n/a

Grape Nuts

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – $0.12 per oz. (average)

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – $0.14 per oz.

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – $0.17 per oz. (average)

Whole Foods: 121 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – n/a

Aldi: 1111 S. Willow St., Manchester, NH – n/a

Times with Best Price (Year-to-Date) (After Week 9)

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – 14.5

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – 6

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – 4.5

Aldi: 1111 S. Willow St., Manchester, NH – 4.5

Price Rite: 365 Lincoln St., Manchester, NH – 1.5

Shaw’s: 1328 Hooksett Rd., Hooksett, NH – 1

Hannaford: 7 Kilton Rd, Bedford, NH 03110 – 1

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – 1

Hannaford: 140 Bicentennial Dr, Manchester, NH – 0

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – 0

Bunny’s Superette: 75 Webster St., Manchester, NH – 0

Saigon Asian Market: 476 Union St., Manchester, NH – 0

Whole Foods: 121 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – 0

Year-to-Date Item Availability Scores (After Week 9)

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – 29

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – 23

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – 21

Price Rite: 365 Lincoln St., Manchester, NH – 8

Aldi: 1111 S. Willow St., Manchester, NH – 8

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – 6

Shaw’s: 1328 Hooksett Rd., Hooksett, NH – 4

Hannaford: 7 Kilton Rd, Bedford, NH 03110 – 3

Hannaford: 140 Bicentennial Dr, Manchester, NH – 2

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – 2

Whole Foods: 121 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – 2

Bunny’s Superette: 75 Webster St., Manchester, NH – 1

Saigon Asian Market: 476 Union St., Manchester, NH – 0

