Grocery Hunt: #hotgrillsummer Ranch Edition

Hello and welcome to the Grocery Hunt, Manchester Ink Link’s look at prices of grocery items at Manchester supermarket chains. This week’s column honors newly elected Ward 12 State Representative and Manchester Ink Link sponsor Jess Grill, who jokingly talked a lot about ranch dressing on the campaign trail (there are so many different types of ranch out there….)

All prices in this week’s column were obtained on Friday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Prices and availability may change without notice.

This column only obtains prices from supermarkets as items requested by readers are either unlikely to be available or unlikely to be available in a form that can make comparisons feasible at specialty shops, wholesalers, price clubs or other food stores.

However, readers are welcome to submit prices of items from other stores as well as questions or comments regarding the column to andy@manchesterinklink.com.

Hidden Valley, 16 oz.

Market Basket – $2.50

Walmart – $3.58

Hannaford – $3.95

Wishbone, 15 oz.

Walmart – $2.28

Market Basket – $2.59

Hannaford – $3.49

Kraft, 16 oz.

Market Basket – $2.59

Hannaford – $3.29

Walmart – n/a

Ken’s, 16 oz.

Walmart – $2.98

Market Basket – $2.99

Hannaford – $3.29

Newman’s, 16 oz.

Walmart – $3.64

Market Basket – $3.69

Hannaford – $3.89

Skinnygirl, 8 oz.

Walmart – $2.32

Hannaford – $2.33

Market Basket – n/a

A list of previous Grocery Hunt 2.0 columns from 2022 can be found below

A list of the first phase of 2022’s Grocery Hunts can be found here.

For 2021’s Grocery Hunts, click here.