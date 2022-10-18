Grocery Hunt: Halloween candy, butter and chicken

Hello and welcome to the Grocery Hunt, Manchester Ink Link’s look at prices of grocery items at Manchester supermarket chains. With Halloween coming up, this week we look at prices for candy (and also butter and chicken, even if the trick-or-treaters might not want that.)

All candy item prices were obtained from seasonal item locations in the stores, alternative forms of the candy may exist in other parts of the stores at different prices.

All items are requested by the readers of Manchester Ink Link, either recently or in past columns with comparisons on how the prices have changed.

All prices in this week’s column were obtained on Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Prices and availability may change without notice.

This column only obtains prices from supermarkets as items requested by readers are either unlikely to be available or unlikely to be available in a form that can make comparisons feasible at specialty shops, wholesalers, price clubs or other food stores.

However, readers are welcome to submit prices of items from other stores as well as questions or comments regarding the column to andy@manchesterinklink.com.

Land o’ Lakes Butter (cost per lb., price on Aug. 15, 2021 in parentheses)

Hannaford -$ 5.22 ($4.29)

Walmart – $5.29 ($3.97)

Market Basket – $5.29 ($3.99)

Chicken breast (cost per lb., price on Aug. 15, 2021 in parentheses)

Market Basket – $1.87 ($2.79)

Hannaford – $1.99 ($2.49)

Walmart – $4.94 ($1.99)

Candy corn (cost per lb., price on Oct. 22, 2021 in parentheses)

Walmart – $2.64 ($2.24)

Hannaford – $3.33 ($2.56)

Market Basket – n/a ($2.08)

Reese’s peanut butter cups (cost per lb.)

Walmart – $4.70

Hannaford – $5.33

Market Basket – $6.08

Kit Kats (cost per lb.)

Walmart – $4.56

Hannaford – $5.85

Market Basket – $5.92

