Grocery Hunt: Five-way banana battle

Hello! Welcome to Week Six of the Grocery Hunt, Manchester Ink Link’s guide to Manchester-area grocery stores.

Over the weekend, we asked our readers to give us five specific grocery items and five separate Manchester-area grocery stores so we could find the prices and availability of those items.

We’re also tracking the prices and availability of each item week by week with the hopes of finding the local grocery store with the best prices and best availability for items that our readers are looking for.

Before we begin, here are some caveats.

All prices were checked on Tuesday, Feb. 9 from approximately 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Prices and item availability may change without notice.

Items may have been available during the aforementioned time but could not be found. Within this column, all efforts available to an ordinary grocery shopper were made to find the item. If you see an error here, please e-mail a picture of the item and the price tag to andy@manchesterinklink.com

Unless asked for a specifically-sized item by a reader, situations where stores have different amounts of the exact same item will be compared by weight or volume. If stores have multiple sizes of that item, the average cost per weight or volume will be used. Averaged prices are rounded to nearest hundredth of a cent.

Bananas

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – $0.38 per lb.

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – $0.49 per lb.

Price Rite: 365 Lincoln St., Manchester, NH – $0.49 per lb.

Aldi: 1111 S. Willow St., Manchester, NH – $0.59 per lb.

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – $0.59 per lb.

Dozen Large White Eggs

Aldi: 1111 S. Willow St., Manchester, NH – $1.10

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – $1.39

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – $1.69

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – $1.92 ($2.67, Eggland’s Best; $1.17, Great Value)

Price Rite: 365 Lincoln St., Manchester, NH – $2.59

.5 Gallon 1% Milk (Generic)

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – $0.78

Aldi: 1111 S. Willow St., Manchester, NH – $0.89

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – $1.79

Price Rite: 365 Lincoln St., Manchester, NH – $1.89

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – $1.99

Ben and Jerry’s Chocolate Fudge Brownie (Pint)

Price Rite: 365 Lincoln St., Manchester, NH – $3.99

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – $4.29

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – $4.38

Aldi: 1111 S. Willow St., Manchester, NH – n/a

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – n/a

Vlasic Farmer’s Garden Pickles

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – $2.99

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – n/a

Price Rite: 365 Lincoln St., Manchester, NH – n/a

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – n/a

Aldi: 1111 S. Willow St., Manchester, NH – n/a

Year-to-Date Price Scores (After Week 6)

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – 10.5

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – 4

Aldi: 1111 S. Willow St., Manchester, NH – 2

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – 1

Shaw’s: 1328 Hooksett Rd., Hooksett, NH – 1

Hannaford: 7 Kilton Rd, Bedford, NH 03110 – 1

Price Rite: 365 Lincoln St., Manchester, NH – 1.5

Hannaford: 140 Bicentennial Dr, Manchester, NH – 0

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – 0

Bunny’s Superette: 75 Webster St., Manchester, NH – 0

Saigon Asian Market: 476 Union St., Manchester, NH – 0

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – 0

Year-to-Date Item Availability Scores (After Week 6)

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – 18

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – 16

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – 12

Price Rite: 365 Lincoln St., Manchester, NH – 7

Aldi: 1111 S. Willow St., Manchester, NH – 5

Shaw’s: 1328 Hooksett Rd., Hooksett, NH – 4

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – 3

Hannaford: 7 Kilton Rd, Bedford, NH 03110 – 3

Hannaford: 140 Bicentennial Dr, Manchester, NH – 2

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – 2

Bunny’s Superette: 75 Webster St., Manchester, NH – 1

Saigon Asian Market: 476 Union St., Manchester, NH – 0

