Grocery Hunt: Everybody has the same price on White Claw…with one exception

Hello! Welcome to Week 13 of the Grocery Hunt, Manchester Ink Link’s guide to Manchester-area grocery stores.

Earlier this week, we asked our readers to give us five specific grocery items and five separate Manchester-area grocery stores so we could find the prices and availability of those items.

We’re also tracking the prices and availability of each item week by week with the hopes of finding the local grocery store with the best prices and best availability for items that our readers are looking for.

Before we begin, here are some caveats.

All prices were checked on Wednesday, March 31 from approximately 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Prices and item availability may change without notice.

Items may have been available during the aforementioned time but could not be found. Within this column, all efforts available to an ordinary grocery shopper were made to find the item. If you see an error here, please e-mail a picture of the item and the price tag to andy@manchesterinklink.com

Unless asked for a specifically-sized item by a reader, situations where stores have different amounts of the exact same item will be compared by weight or volume. If stores have multiple sizes of that item, the average cost per weight or volume will be used. Averaged prices are rounded to nearest cent.

Twix Eggs (six pack)

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – $4.49

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – N/A

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – N/A

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – N/A

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – N/A

Purina Beneful Healthy Weight (3.5 lb. bag)

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – $5.67

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – $5.69

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – $5.99

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – $5.99

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – $6.49

White Claw Hard Seltzer (six pack)

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – $9.73

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – $9.99

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – $9.99

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – $9.99

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – N/A*

*-Market Basket has a ton of 12 packs, those are $12.99

Land O’ Lakes Salted Butter (1 lb.)

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – 2 for $3

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – $3.97

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – $3.99

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – $4.29

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – $4.99

Hamburger Helper Cheeseburger Macaroni (6.6 oz.)

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – 2 for $3

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – $1.89

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – $1.89

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – $1.98

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – 2 for $4

Number of times when a store had the best price on a particular item (Year-to-Date) (After Week 13)

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – 23

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – 9

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – 8

Aldi: 1111 S. Willow St., Manchester, NH – 7.5

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – 2

Price Rite: 365 Lincoln St., Manchester, NH – 1.5

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – 1

Shaw’s: 1328 Hooksett Rd., Hooksett, NH – 1

Hannaford: 7 Kilton Rd, Bedford, NH 03110 – 1

Hannaford: 140 Bicentennial Dr, Manchester, NH – 0

Bunny’s Superette: 75 Webster St., Manchester, NH – 0

Saigon Asian Market: 476 Union St., Manchester, NH – 0

Whole Foods: 121 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – 0

Number of times when a store had a particular item in stock (After Week 13)

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – 46

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – 39

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – 36

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – 22

Aldi: 1111 S. Willow St., Manchester, NH – 13

Price Rite: 365 Lincoln St., Manchester, NH – 8

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – 7

Shaw’s: 1328 Hooksett Rd., Hooksett, NH – 4

Hannaford: 7 Kilton Rd, Bedford, NH 03110 – 3

Hannaford: 140 Bicentennial Dr, Manchester, NH – 2

Whole Foods: 121 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – 2

Bunny’s Superette: 75 Webster St., Manchester, NH – 1

Saigon Asian Market: 476 Union St., Manchester, NH – 0

