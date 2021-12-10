Grocery Hunt: Cutting the mustard edition

Hello! Welcome to Week 48 of the Grocery Hunt, Manchester Ink Link’s guide to Manchester-area grocery stores.

We’re also tracking the prices and availability of each item week by week with the hopes of finding the local grocery store with the best prices and best availability for items that our readers are looking for.

We’re also taking a look items we looked at in a previous weeks and provide change in price where applicable.

Before we begin, here are some caveats.

All prices were checked on Thursday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Prices and item availability may change without notice.

Items may have been available during the aforementioned time but could not be found. Within this column, all efforts available to an ordinary grocery shopper were made to find the item.

If you see an error here, please e-mail a picture of the item and the price tag to andy@manchesterinklink.com

Unless asked for a specifically sized item by a reader, situations in which stores have different sizes of the exact same item will be compared by weight or volume. If stores have multiple variations of an item with differing prices, the lowest price will be used.

French’s yellow mustard (14 oz.)

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – $0.59

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – $1.68

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – $1.79

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – $1.99

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – n/a*

*-out of stock, normally $1.79

Grey Poupon (8 oz.)

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – $2.89

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – $2.98

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – $2.99

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – $3.49

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – $3.90

Ground mustard (cost per lb.)

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – $29.94

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – $30.99

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – $36.63

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – $40.76

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – $45.78

Ken’s Steakhouse honey mustard (24 oz.)



Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – $3.00

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – $3.49

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – $3.49

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – $3.99

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – $4.99

Gulden’s brown mustard (12 oz.)

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – $1.27

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – $1.39

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – $1.79

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – $2.49

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – n/a

Number of times when a store had the best price on a particular item (Year-to-Date) (After Week 48)

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – 71

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – 69.33

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – 35.83

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – 20.5

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – 11

Aldi: 1111 S. Willow St., Manchester, NH – 7.5

Price Rite: 365 Lincoln St., Manchester, NH – 1.5

Hannaford: 7 Kilton Rd, Bedford, NH – 1.83

Target: 100 Quality Dr, Hooksett, NH – 1

Shaw’s: 1328 Hooksett Rd., Hooksett, NH – 1

Ocean State Job Lot: 1328 Hooksett Rd., Hooksett, NH – 1

Hannaford: 140 Bicentennial Dr, Manchester, NH – .5

Bunny’s Superette: 75 Webster St., Manchester, NH – 0

Saigon Asian Market: 476 Union St., Manchester, NH – 0

Whole Foods: 121 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – 0

A Market: 125 Loring St., Manchester, NH – 0

