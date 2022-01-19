Grocery Hunt: Crime can’t stop soup

Welcome to Week Two of the 2022 Grocery Hunt, Manchester Ink Link’s guide to Manchester-area grocery store prices.

Like last year, we’re tracking the prices and availability of grocery items requested by our readers week by week at Manchester’s three supermarkets. This week, we are also checking the prices for staple items and will provide trends for those items throughout the year. We also welcome contributions from our readers – see a good price or a unique item in the Manchester area? E-mail it to us at andy@manchesterinklink.com and we will include it!

Each time a store has the lowest price on staple items, items requested by readers, or items found by readers, it will get one point. The store with the most points will be our 2022 Grocery Hunt Champion.

This week’s theme for the reader-requested items is soup, given the cold temperatures lately. All prices were checked on Jan. 11 from 12 to 2 p.m., Prices and item availability may change without notice. We apologize for the delay, the phone with all the pictures of the grocery stores was on a phone involved in a robbery attempt on Friday and was held as evidence for several days.

Items may have been available during the aforementioned time but could not be found. Within this column, all efforts available to an ordinary grocery shopper were made to find the item. If you see an error here, please let us know at andy@manchesterinklink.com

Unless asked for a specifically-sized item by a reader, situations in which stores have different sizes of the exact same item will be compared by weight or volume. If stores have multiple variations of an item with differing prices, the lowest price will be used.

Reader requested items

Clam chowder (18.8 oz.)

Hannaford $1.77

Walmart $1.79

Market Basket $2.00

Pea soup (19 oz.)

Walmart $1.98

Market Basket $2.00

Hannaford $2.19

Chicken noodle soup (10.25 oz.)

Walmart $0.83

Hannaford $1.00

Market Basket $1.00

Tomato soup (10.25 oz.)

Market Basket $1.00

Walmart $1.75

Hannaford $1.89

Staple Items

Milk (one gallon)

Hannaford – $2.59

Market Basket – $2.59

Walmart – $2.76

Eggs (one dozen)

Walmart – $1.68

Hannaford – $1.69

Market Basket – $1.79

Bread (20 oz.)

Walmart – $0.88

Market Basket – $1.29

Hannaford – $1.59

85% Lean Ground Beef (cost per lb.)

Hannaford – $4.99

Market Basket – $5.29

Walmart – n/a*

*- There were no price tags and staff members could not verify the price.

Reader Submitted Items

2022 Grocery Hunt Scores after Week 2



Walmart – 6

Hannaford – 5.5

Market Basket – 4.5

⇒ For 2022’s previous Grocery Hunts, look below. For 2021’s Grocery Hunts, click here.