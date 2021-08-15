Grocery Hunt: Butter for lobster and corn, BBQ sauce for chicken

Hello! Welcome to Week 32 of the Grocery Hunt, Manchester Ink Link’s guide to Manchester-area grocery stores.

Each week, we ask our readers to give us five specific grocery items and five separate Manchester-area grocery stores so we could find the prices and availability of those items.

We’re also tracking the prices and availability of each item week by week with the hopes of finding the local grocery store with the best prices and best availability for items that our readers are looking for.

We’re also taking a look items we looked at in a previous weeks and provide change in price where applicable.

Before we begin, here are some caveats.

All prices were checked on Thursday, Aug. 12 from approximately 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Prices and item availability may change without notice. Items may have been available during the aforementioned time but could not be found. Within this column, all efforts available to an ordinary grocery shopper were made to find the item. If you see an error here, please e-mail a picture of the item and the price tag to andy@manchesterinklink.com Unless asked for a specifically sized item by a reader, situations where stores have different sizes of the exact same item will be compared by weight or volume. If stores have multiple variations of an item with differing prices, the lowest price will be used.



Live lobster (Cost per lb.)



Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH -$9.99 Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH -$11.99 Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – $13.99 Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – n/a Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – n/a



Land O’ Lakes Butter (1 lb.)

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – $3.97 Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – $3.99 Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – $3.99 Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – $4.29 Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – $4.99





Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce (18 oz.)

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – $1.69

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – $1.97

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – $1.99

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – $2.00

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – $2.99

Chicken Breast (Cost per lb., change from July 1 in parentheses)

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – $1.99 (same)

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – $2.49 (-$0.30)

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – $2.79 (+$1.20)

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – $2.99 (same)

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – $3.99 (same)

Single ear of corn (Cost per lb., change from July 1 in parentheses)

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – $0.25 (+$0.03)

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – $0.50 (+$0.30)

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – $0.50 (+$0.10)

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – $0.69 (+$0.19)

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – n/a*

* – Target has corn in packs of four, but not individual ears of corn.