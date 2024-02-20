Griffins survive first-round scare, pray their way into quarters

MANCHESTER, NH – The first two quarters went according to plan.

The third, assuredly, did not.

The fifth-ranked Holy Family Academy boys basketball team (14-4), hosting 12th-seeded Concord Christian Academy (9-9) in the first round of the NHIAA Division IV playoffs Monday night, appeared poised to extend their 33-27 eating into the second half.

The visiting Kingsman, however, weren’t bought into the script.

They came out of the locker room firing on all cylinders, outscoring the hosts 19-6 to take a 46-39 advantage into the final frame.

The Griffins, with their backs against the wall, responded in kind, turning the 7-point 4th-quarter deficit into a 57-51 victory to advance to the D-IV quarterfinals for a 4th-straight season.

“We came out very flat in the third quarter, and they just had a nice run, they got ahead, the momentum was theirs,” said Holy Family head coach Keith Lacasse. “The guys just had to dig deep and play a little more solid defense. We had a hole to climb out of, but slowly chipped away.”

In addition to playing hard, Lacasse also credited praying hard for the Griffins victory.

“We prayed a lot before the game. We prayed some at halftime. We prayed a lot after,” said Lacasse. “So this one is for (God’s) glory because it almost felt like we didn’t deserve it at times.”

One player who certainly came off the bench to help the Griffins earn the victory was junior Chase Paquette, who scored six points in the fourth quarter, including a contested three-pointer and three clutch free throws, as well as shutdown defense, to help the Griffins secure the victory.

“I think he injected a lot of energy,” said Lacasse. “He’s a high energy guy and on defense he’s just is all over them, he’s in their face, and I think getting him into the game really changed the momentum of the game, and once the momentum shifted back in our favor we were able to get out of it.”

The Griffins now advance to the D-IV quarterfinals where they travel to fourth-ranked Farmington for a scheduled 7 p.m. tipoff Thursday night. The winner advances to the state semifinals on Monday night against either top-ranked Profile (18-0) or No. 8 Portsmouth Christian.