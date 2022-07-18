Griffin Free Public Library to Host Annual Book Sale

AUBURN, NH – After a two-year hiatus, the Griffin Free Public Library Book Sale will be held at the Auburn Village School gym, 11 Eaton Hill Road, Auburn, on July 30, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday, July 31, 11- a.m.-3 p.m.

For 21 years, the book sale has been a community-driven fundraiser. The book sale helps provide Griffin Free Public Library with funds for use on programming, unexpected expenses, new projects and improvements.

This year, the gym will be filled with nearly 70,000 items including books from all genres, movies, CDs, games and puzzles! The average cost for items will be 50 cents to two dollars.

Please DO NOT bring your book donations to the Book Sale. Mark your calendars and we’ll see you at the sale!

All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Griffin Free Public Library. If you’d like to volunteer to work the book sale, or have any questions, contact the library at 603-483-5374 or staff@griffinfree.org.