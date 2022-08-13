Gridiron Gallery: First day of football practice as high school players prepare for fall season

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Under a big blue sky Manchester’s three high school football teams were put through the paces Friday during the first day of practice in preparation for the 2022-23 fall sports season.

District Athletic Director Christine Pariseau-Telge said it’s a return to near-normal, with COVID protocols still in place.

“While we are closer to a normal season, we still will have Covid protocols in place, mirroring our school protocols,” Telge said.

Football started today with all other high school sports starting on Monday.

“We’re looking forward to full schedules and great gameplay this season. We encourage any interested student to come and try out.”

Tryout information is posted on the high schools’ websites, Telge said. Middle school athletics begin Aug. 29.

Sports offered in the fall: football, soccer, field hockey, spirit, volleyball, cross country and golf.

Photography by Stacy Harrison This slideshow requires JavaScript.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.