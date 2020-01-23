Green Knights struggle in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. – The Manchester Central/West Green Knights remain winless this season, falling 7-2 to the Nashua South/Pelham Kings on Wednesday night at Conway Arena.

John Pinksten opened scoring for the Kings six minutes into the contest, as Chris Skelley moved the puck from behind the next to Pinksten’s perch just outside the right post. Sean McCarthy added a power play goal for the Kings to provide the hosts a 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

The Kings added another power play goal, this one by Chase Devins, just 20 seconds before the second intermission in what ultimately became the game-winner.

South/Pelham added an additional power play goal in the third period from Nolan Foss while getting third-period even-strength goals from Devin White and Cody Norton as well as an empty netter from Pinksten with just under two minutes left in regulation to cap off the win.

Skelley had five of the Kings’ assists on the night, with South/Pelham getting one a piece from Pinksten, Foss, Peter Gamache, Dante Young and Ryan Desimone.

Owen Kelley made up for the roughing penalty that led to the Devins’ goal, scoring Central West’s first goal of the night unassisted 3:15 into the third period and Kyle Bouchard got the Green Knights’ other goal, assisted by Aiden Kelly with 9:44 left in regulation.

Both teams combined with 19 separate power plays, with a one major assessed to Young in the first period for retaliating to a crosscheck by Bouchard.

The Kings (2-5) remain winless against the rest of the state, having been outscored 31-3 in their five losses following an 8-3 victory over the Green Knights in late December.

Central/West (0-6) is the last team left in Division I without a win, now having been outscored 78-10 so far in their campaign.

The Green Knights will seek that first win of the year on Saturday in a 4:10 p.m. home matchup against Londonderry.