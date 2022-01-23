Greater Salem Chamber launches Yeti Quest in support of local businesses

SALEM, NH – The holidays are over. It’s cold. It’s dark. What is there to do? Find Yetis of course!

The Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Platinum Sponsor Pentucket Bank, has developed “The Great Yeti Quest,” a Chamber event specifically designed to encourage people to visit and support the businesses in their communities as they search for Yetis.

“We are very excited about this new, creative, and fun event! It encourages folks to go through the doors of a local business,” said Donna Morris, President of the Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce. “Initially they may be there for a Yeti photo and to try and win a prize, but they very well may make a purchase or start up a conversation that leads to some business.”

Here’s how it works: Participating businesses and organizations will display a 7-foot tall Yeti printed on corrugated plastic inside their location. They are encouraged to add elements to their Yeti displays to give it personality, to make it stand out, and/or promote their business. The promotion started January 19 and continues through February 2, 2022.

Visitors will be entered to win prizes by taking photos with a Yeti and posting it to the Chamber’s specified social media site. The site can be reached by scanning the QR code printed on the Yeti. During the two-week event, the Chamber will raffle off a daily prize of a Yeti® travel mug and Yeti plush toy. People who post a picture anytime during the contest period will also be entered to win the Grand Prize of a Cruise Vacation to Alaska, donated by Cruise Travel Outlet*. A listing of Yeti locations and complete contest details can be found on the Chamber website: www.gschamber.com/yeti-quest

Restrictions apply please visit www.gschamber.com for complete details.

“We have close to 50 participating locations. That’s not too bad for a first–time event. I am hopeful participation will grow in upcoming years. We specifically targeted this time of year, after the holidays, when retail and restaurants are traditionally in a bit of a lull. We hope this initiative helps them gain customers.”, added Morris